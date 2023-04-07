Obituary: Lindamood, Thomas Winfield

Thomas Winfield Lindamood, 74, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his residence. He was born on February 20, 1949, in Marietta to the late Ronald Winfield and Mary Elizabeth (Cundiff) Lindamood.

Tom enjoyed spending time at the Sandcastle Campground and hanging out with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Lindamood, whom he married on May 24, 1985, in Lexington, Virginia; a stepson, Bill Holschuh (Pam); stepdaughter, Jennifer Holschuh-Wareham (Robert) of Panama; two grandchildren, Riley and Anna and numerous friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Larry, and R. Douglas Lindamood.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 11 AM on Tuesday until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of The Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

