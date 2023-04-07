Obituary: Mullen, Donna “Jean”

Donna “Jean” Mullen, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away at the home of her son in Spotsylvania, Virginia, on April 5, 2023, after a long illness.

She was born on January 23, 1937, in Walker, WV. She was the 11th child born to the late Walter Arden and Ida Jane Leasure Lee. Jean lived for a time with some of her siblings at the Union Mission in Parkersburg, WV, as her father worked on the railroad. She graduated from Parkersburg High School and married Wilbert “Webb” Mullen in 1957. Their marriage lasted 57 years and produced three children; Gary L. (Sandy) Mullen of Ijamsville, MD; Margaret J. Anderson of Ripley, WV; and Wilbert “Wil” L. (Chantelle) Mullen of Spotsylvania, VA. The couple lived in various states throughout their marriage, including Maryland, Ohio, Florida, and West Virginia.

Jean’s greatest enjoyments were her family and home. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Christina Mullen (Michael) Heineman, Stefanie Mullen (Shaun) Jones, Fawn Anderson, Levi Mullen, Michael Mullen, and Savana Mullen. She also leaves behind six great-grandchildren; Sawyer Heineman, Branson Heineman, Sedona Heineman, Madison Jones, Cayleigh Jones, and Landon Jones. Jean is also survived by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and her many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilbert “Webb” Mullen, and her parents, Walter and Ida Jane Lee. Jean was the last surviving child born to her parents. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Clara Lee, Merle Lee, Harlan “Bud” Lee, Thelma Lee Varner, Kenneth Lee, Paul F. Lee, Betty Lee Bunner, Henry Dallas Lee, Mary Alice Lee Rice, Ronald E. Lee, Milford “Bobby” Lee, and Walter Lee Jr.

Jean was a stay-at-home wife and mother for many years. Then she and her husband “Webb” opened a Firestone tire and repair shop in Ripley, WV, in the 1980′s. They operated their business until 1996, when they had to retire due to Webb’s health. They moved to Parkersburg, WV, to be closer to their family and friends. Jean was a beautiful and loving woman who always had a smile on her face and would do anything she could to help others. She was admired by many and deeply loved by those who knew her. Her smile would light up the room. She will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Aphasia Association.

A graveside service for Jean will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Palestine Cemetery, in Wirt Co. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Mullen family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.