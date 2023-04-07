Obituary: Sullivan, Robert “Bob” Eugene

Robert Bob Eugene Sullivan Obit
Robert Bob Eugene Sullivan Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert “Bob” Eugene Sullivan, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by his family.  He was born May 1, 1945, in Williamstown, WV, to the late Clarence “Ted” and Beulah Mae (Bruce) Sullivan.

Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, collector, woodworker, and NASCAR enthusiast.  Throughout his life, he enjoyed cooking, riding motorcycles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.  He was employed by the Wood County Schools Board of Education for many years before enjoying retirement.

Robert is survived by his wife Donna, with whom he shared 32 years; daughters Rachel and Renee, both of Parkersburg; grandson Luke; sister Patricia “Patty” of Marietta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother James.

There will be no visitation or services.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
The property is being sold and the business will be closed.
North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta
Man arrested in Wirt County for sex crimes involving children.
Man in Wirt County arrested for sex crimes involving children

Latest News

Donna “Jean” Mullen Obit
Obituary: Mullen, Donna “Jean”
Jeffrey Alan Greenlees Obit
Obituary: Greenlees, Jeffrey Alan
Thomas Winfield Lindamood Obit
Obituary: Lindamood, Thomas Winfield
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Thorn, James E. (Jim)