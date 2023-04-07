Obituary: Sullivan, Robert “Bob” Eugene

Robert “Bob” Eugene Sullivan, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, died Thursday, April 6, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born May 1, 1945, in Williamstown, WV, to the late Clarence “Ted” and Beulah Mae (Bruce) Sullivan.

Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter, collector, woodworker, and NASCAR enthusiast. Throughout his life, he enjoyed cooking, riding motorcycles, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He was employed by the Wood County Schools Board of Education for many years before enjoying retirement.

Robert is survived by his wife Donna, with whom he shared 32 years; daughters Rachel and Renee, both of Parkersburg; grandson Luke; sister Patricia “Patty” of Marietta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother James.

There will be no visitation or services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

