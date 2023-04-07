Obituary: Thorn, James E. (Jim)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
James E. (Jim) Thorn, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away on April 5, 2023, at home after a long illness.

He was born January 28, 1940, to the late Donald Levi Thorn and Jessie V. (Webb) Thorn in Parkersburg.

James served in the United States Airforce from 1962-1966 and retired from the City of Parkersburg Fire Department.

He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly McGinnis (Jeff) of Baxter, WV, and Melinda Blosser (Charlie) of Parkersburg, grandson Tyler McGinnis (Leigha) of New Salem, PA, great-granddaughter Annabel Dukich McGinnis of Fairmount, WV, sister, Shelbia Queen (Bob) of Longview, TX and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Betsy (Haverty) Thorn, his third wife, Connie Thorn, one daughter, Jamie Lynn Thorn, and brother, William Thorn.

The family would like to thank Davita Wood County Dialysis, Southside Parkersburg, for all their help and caring during Jim’s Illness.

Service will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.  Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Parkersburg.  Visitation will be Wednesday 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

