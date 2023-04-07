Ohio grant to help with adoptions

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wants to make adoption more affordable.

Governor DeWine signed an executive order Friday to launch the Ohio Adoption Grant Program.

The program provides up to $20,000 to parents adopting a child.

Parents who have finalized an adoption since Jan. 1, 2023, can begin applying for the grant today at AdoptionGrant.Ohio.gov.

“Every child deserves a safe, permanent, loving home,” said Governor DeWine. “Whether you’re adopting from the foster care system, or through private adoption, the Ohio Adoption Grant will help offset the cost of growing your family.”

The Ohio Adoption Grant Program was signed into law by Governor DeWine in January. It provides a grant to parents who adopt children under the age of 18. It includes privately arranged adoptions, as well as adoptions made through a public children services agency, including by foster- and kinship-caregivers. It does not included adoptions made by a stepparent.

“While the $10,000 grant is available for most adoptions, additional dollars are available for foster caregivers who adopt a child they are caring for, as well as for instances where the child has a special need,” said Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) Director Matt Damschroder. “More than 3,000 youth in foster care are awaiting adoption, and this grant will support those welcoming a new member of their family.”

The grant program replaces the existing state adoption tax credit and offers three levels of one-time payments:

$10,000 to anyone, except a stepparent, adopting a youth.

$15,000 if the parent was a foster caregiver (including kinship caregivers) who cared for the child prior to adoption.

A $20,000 grant to families that adopt a child with special needs, as determined by a qualified professional.

The grant application can be completed online by going to AdoptionGrant.Ohio.gov. Applicants should be prepared to provide two forms of identification and documentation related to the finalization of the adoption, as well as proof of foster and special needs, if applicable.

