Parkersburg churches coming together in the spirit of Good Friday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg churches are coming together in remembrance of what Good Friday’s meaning.

Members from the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church are coming together before making the walk to other worshipping stations as a part of Good Friday.

St. Francis Xavier pastor, Father John Rice says that this project was started by one of his predecessors -- Father John O’Reilly -- 30 years ago. Father Rice says that this walk is not only about bringing the community together but is a way to remember the steps Jesus took before dying for our sins.

“We come together to remember on Good Friday the passion of our Lord. And, literally, the steps that he went through on his way to the cross. And that’s what the community stations of the cross are. It is the remembering. Making ourselves present to that moment of Christ. Not just to think about it, but to make ourselves present to Him that He might be present to us,” says Father Rice.

The route that began at St. Francis Xavier went on to St. Patrick’s Priory, St. Paul Lutheran, Logan Memorial, Trinity Episcopal and ends at the chapel at the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.