Paving project to begin on WV Route 14

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Minor delays are expected as a milling and paving project begins on Route 14.

The road work will begin on April 12 and is expected to go through to June 10. Work is expected to be between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The work will begin on West Virginia Route 14, at 28th Street to the intersection of County Road 14/16, and Briscoe Road (Rosemar Road).

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.

