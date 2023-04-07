Peep Show event returns to the river city

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street is preparing for its April First Friday event, which offers extended hours and discounts at various downtown businesses.

Friday’s theme will be a Peep Show. There will be various Peep marshmallow candy themed stops through downtown Marietta.

11 peep sculptures will be on display from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at ten downtown Marietta businesses with one interactive sculpture on the Armory lawn.

Jenn Tinkler of Marietta Main Street explained one of her favorite aspects of the event.

“The kids really do enjoy the peeps,” said executive director Jenn Tinkler. “They don’t quite understand what is going on because you are supposed to eat them, but they’re glued to cardboard. So, some of them kids get really confused but it’s fun to watch them get the awe on their face when they see the really big sculptures.”

Downtown First Friday events take place the first Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

May’s First Friday theme is Cinco de Mayo.

