Rep. Wenstrup announces Congressional Art Competition open for entries

Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)(Provided)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students have the opportunity to participate in an art competition and possibly have it hang in the US Capitol.

According to a statement from Representative Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), the 2023 Congressional Art Competition is open to high school students to showcase their artistic abilities and entries are now being taken.

The winning student’s artwork will hang on display in the United States Capitol for one year.

Students may submit their original, two-dimensional artwork through email and judges will select first through third place winners.

Runners-up entries from the state will hang prominently in one of the Congressman’s offices.

Student release forms and other required materials should be sent to your representative.

The deadline for submissions to Rep. Wenstrup is May 1 by 5 p.m.

For a complete list of rules and guidelines visit https://wenstrup.house.gov/constituent-services/arts-competition.htm or call his district office at 513-474-7777.

To be considered in the competition, students must reside in Ohio’s Second Congressional District and submit their entries digitally. Photos or scans of all entries must be submitted digitally, via email, to alex.scharfetter@mail.house.gov.

For more information on the competition for other areas, visit https://www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition

