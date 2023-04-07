Temporary solution possible for Pleasants Power Plant

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An evidentiary hearing is scheduled to address a possible interim solution to the future of the Pleasants Power Station.

According to a statement from the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, during the hearing they will consider Monongahela Power and Potomac Edison’s interim solution and proposed surcharge concerning the companies’ potential acquisition of the plant.

The hearing is set for April 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the PSC headquarters in Charleston.

“It is important that we consider the companies’ proposal, which is intended to prevent the Pleasants Power Station from discontinuing operations on May 31 and the employees losing their jobs,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Further evaluation is required before a long-term decision is made, but it is prudent to at least consider this interim action in the meantime.”

“We are thankful Mon power has proposed the 12 month lease of our plant. If the owners ETEM will accept the lease proposal and the PSC will allow it, it will “bridge” the gap we need. Meaning I am hoping and praying we can find a long term solution for Pleasants Power Station during this leasing period. There is a company or 2 that has shown very serious interest in purchasing the plant and running it long term, which is what needs to transpire. This needs to take place sooner than later for multiple reasons. I am hopeful it will not take the entire 12 months but rather in a few short months we can have a long term solution. However, make no mistake Mon Power certainly provided an answer to our prayers as a short term solution with their willingness to run the plant this year during the interim as Energy Harbor lease expires On May 31st, and without Mon Power stepping in there would have been no one to operate the plant. This isn’t over with and there is a ton of work going on daily behind the scenes. We as a commission ask everyone to pray every time they pass Pleasants Power Station as this is so complex only the good Lord truly knows the perfect solution. What we know today is Mon Power is providing a temporary solution which is great, but ultimately the goal is a long term solution for the workers, this community, the state of WV, and the US which needs Pleasants Power station as a continuous reliable energy source,” stated Jay Powell, Pleasants County Commissions President.

The public is invited to submit comments regarding their concerns, opinions and suggestions related to the case. Individuals may submit comments on the PSC website by clicking on “Submit a Comment” and then following the prompts to submit a formal comment. They may also mail written comments to: Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. Please be sure to reference Case No. 22-0793-E-ENEC in written correspondence.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.