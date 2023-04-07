This is Home: Local business owner puts together Easter baskets for kids in need

Shay Vanoy is making Easter baskets for kids in need
Shay Vanoy is making Easter baskets for kids in need(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cardinal Market in the Grand Central Mall is working to help others have Easter baskets this year.

Cardinal Market has been collecting donations to make Easter baskets for kids since April 3rd.

They have received enough donations to make 50 baskets.

This could not have been possible, in such a short amount of time, without help from the community according to owner of Cardinal Market Shay Vanoy.

“Lots of donations; the community, my friends and family have already reached out so next year, with more time, we’ll be able to get more and more. So this year we have about 50, so next year I would love to double or triple it,” said Vanoy.

Vanoy shared why she decided to start putting together the Easter baskets.

“It is, this is our first year and we hope to do it annually. We just wanted to help our community, for those in need, and just to help everyone out,” said Vanoy.

As Easter approaches, they still have a few baskets available that are filled with everything from jump ropes and bubbles to coloring books and crayons.

“We gave out 25 yesterday and we actually have enough donations from the community for 25 more that we’re setting up this evening. They will be ready tomorrow from 11 to 7 here at Cardinal Market,” said Vanoy.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

