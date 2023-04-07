Veteran Town Hall to be held in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A town hall will be held for veterans in Parkersburg.

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is hosting a Veteran Town Hall on June 1 from 5-6 p.m.

The town hall will be held at American Legion Post 15 on Ohio Avenue.

The VA states the goal is to ensure Veterans, their families, and beneficiaries can be heard, and have their concerns addressed by senior VA officials.

Among the VA initiatives that will be discussed at the town halls are the PACT Act and COMPACT Act. The PACT Act, or The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, was signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, expanding VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The COMPACT Act, or Veterans Comprehensive Prevention, Access to Care, and Treatment Act of 2020 allows for Veterans in suicidal crisis to go to any health care facility, at the VA or in the community, for free emergency health care.

The meeting is open to the public and the media, and VA is inviting Congressional stakeholders, Veteran Service Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations, and other community partners.

Town hall meetings are scheduled for other areas including Monongalia, Braxton, and Tucker Counties.

