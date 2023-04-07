WVSSAC being sued for alleged sexual harassment

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Wood County concerning sexual harassment and an organization that oversees high school sports.

According to the suit filed on behalf of Heather Enoch, those in charge of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (SSAC) created an adverse work environment leading to the lawsuit.

Those specifically listed besides the organization of SSAC, are Bernie Dolan, Renee Reed on behalf of the estate of Gregory B. Reed, Wayne Ryan and Cindy Daniel. Dolan was executive director and the others served as assistant executive directors of SSAC. Gregory Reed has since passed away, however.

Among the issues listed, the suit states harassment, sexual harassment, emotional distress, hostile, toxic workplace/environment, and discrimination. The lawsuit does not state specific details, but does state, “Defendants have bullied and have attempted to force Plaintiff Heather Enoch to terminate her employment, i.e., forced resignation or retirement.”

The suit alleges that Enoch attempted to go through proper channels to address the questionable conduct, however, those attempts were unsuccessful. Enoch further alleges that records and information pertaining to the behavior were destroyed.

Additionally, Enoch states in the suit of suffering, “Defendants engaged in outrageous conduct which intentionally and/or recklessly caused Plaintiff to suffer, physically and mentally, including severe and longstanding emotional distress.”

Enoch is seeking back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

