WVSSAC being sued for alleged sexual harassment

WVSSAC
WVSSAC(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Wood County concerning sexual harassment and an organization that oversees high school sports.

According to the suit filed on behalf of Heather Enoch, those in charge of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (SSAC) created an adverse work environment leading to the lawsuit.

Those specifically listed besides the organization of SSAC, are Bernie Dolan, Renee Reed on behalf of the estate of Gregory B. Reed, Wayne Ryan and Cindy Daniel. Dolan was executive director and the others served as assistant executive directors of SSAC. Gregory Reed has since passed away, however.

Among the issues listed, the suit states harassment, sexual harassment, emotional distress, hostile, toxic workplace/environment, and discrimination. The lawsuit does not state specific details, but does state, “Defendants have bullied and have attempted to force Plaintiff Heather Enoch to terminate her employment, i.e., forced resignation or retirement.”

The suit alleges that Enoch attempted to go through proper channels to address the questionable conduct, however, those attempts were unsuccessful. Enoch further alleges that records and information pertaining to the behavior were destroyed.

Additionally, Enoch states in the suit of suffering, “Defendants engaged in outrageous conduct which intentionally and/or recklessly caused Plaintiff to suffer, physically and mentally, including severe and longstanding emotional distress.”

Enoch is seeking back pay, compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wood County Schools says they suspended the teacher before he was arrested.
Wood County Schools provide more details on teacher suspension
Daniel James Martin
Pair arrested following overdose death investigation
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
Dennison pleads guilty in murder case
The property is being sold and the business will be closed.
North Hills Lanes announces closure after 50+ years in Marietta
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Parkersburg churches coming together in the spirit of Good Friday
Parkersburg churches coming together in the spirit of Good Friday
Marietta celebrating 235th birthday
Marietta celebrating 235th birthday
Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio)
Rep. Wenstrup announces Congressional Art Competition open for entries
Temporary solution possible for Pleasants Power Plant