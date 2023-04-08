Keeping locals warm - A peak at Washington Morgan Community Action’s weatherization program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington Morgan Community Action has been running a weatherization program for decades.

WTAP takes a look at what the program does and how it impacts the community…more specifically local Jack Holdren and his dog Dolly K.

When Jack Holdrin moved into his house, it had been vacant for four years.

“In that time, looters came up here and helped themselves to most of the belongings that were in the house…from the furnace to the back door even,” he said.

Holdrin, who’s on disability, knew he couldn’t afford to upgrade his heating system so he applied to Washington Morgan Community Action’s weatherization program.

Kenny Vigneron, the housing and transportation director for Washington Morgan Community Action, said of the program, “The mission of the program is to make sure that, when we’re done doing our job, that the home is safe and comfortable and energy-efficient.”

Vigneron said the program aims for cost-efficiency.

“A typical weatherized home can save as much as 30% on their heating and cooling bills…,” he said.

Holdren is feeling the difference.

“I’m as warm as a bug in a rug,” he said.

Holdren says the program is a necessity for the community.

“It’s a must. I feel that it’s a must and I am blessed to be able to get on the program,” he said.

The waiting list, however, can be a year or longer so it’s something you want to apply for in advance. It’s also free and you must be income eligible.

Holdren said of his new heating system, “There’s no going down in the basement and turning up the infrared heater. You just push a button. It’s almost too easy.”

To apply, you can call the Washington Morgan Community Action office at 740-373-7671.

You can also visit their website at wmcap.org.

The weatherization program Washington Morgan Community Action runs is specifically for residents of Washington and Morgan county.

