Locals honor veterans at walk of honor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - 28 engraved bricks were placed at Marietta’s Veterans Walk of Honor this Friday.

It’s a tradition that’s been going for 30 years. People buy the bricks to honor a veteran of their choosing.

For Brea McDougle, like many others who’ve come before, it’s personal.

She bought a brick to honor the veteran who recruited her into the military.

WTAP asked McDougle what it means to her.

“That his name is there for all to see years after he’s gone so…he just…it’s good that he is honored this way,” she said.

The president of Armory Square Incorporated says money raised through people buying bricks goes towards the armory. At the tradition’s conception, it helped finance renovations that enabled them to open the armory back up.

