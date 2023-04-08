Mt. Zion Baptist Church continues easter egg hunt tradition

Mt Zion Baptist Easter egg hunt
Mt Zion Baptist Easter egg hunt(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church hid 2400 eggs this morning to kick off their annual easter egg hunt.

A tradition that has been going on for over 20 years.

“I’ve been coming here for 17 years now and they were doing it before I came. In fact my husband was doing it as a child,” said Organizer, Renee Scott.

Scott has been the organizer of the event for eight years now and she believes setting up this event every year brings a certain happiness to all the kids participating.

I just love doing it, I love for the kids come out and hunting eggs they’re just always so excited it’s just a fun thing to do and I really enjoy hosting it every year. They’re always anxious to get out there and they have prize eggs too so they can come in and get prizes,” Scott said.

Scott is excited to see from the time she began to where the Easter egg hunt is now that it continues to grow year in and year out.

