PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Hundreds gathered in anticipation for the easter egg hunt on the PHS lawn. Over 20,000+ candy-filled eggs were up for grabs through various age brackets.

The free event began at 11 a.m. with a live DJ from Ice Cold Entertainment, Momma T and The Warriors, Easter Baskets and more.

The Easter Egg hunt followed at noon after a countdown from DJ Mark Tate, who has donated his time to provide entertainment for the community.

“He wanted to know how much I charged, and I said it is for the community,” said Tate. “All these kids are having fun today even though it’s a little chilly you see all the people here with a bunch of smiles and kids laughing, that is the way its supposed to be.”

Mark Tate, who has donated sound and light the past few years for the Easter egg hunt, says he is fortunate to be a part of a family-friendly event.

“It makes us lucky. Every place in the United States doesn’t have this. There are lots of places where kids are forgotten, but it seems like here in the Mid-Ohio Valley we try to do our best and put our kids first.”

Festivities wrapped up around 1 p.m. Many smiling faces and easter baskets could be seen exiting the lawn of Parkersburg High School.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.