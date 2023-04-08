Scoreboard: April 7, 2023

Baseball and softball scores from April 7
Baseball and softball scores from April 7
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 7, 2023
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Williamstown - 3

Fort Frye - 6

Capital - 1

Parkersburg - 10

Parkersburg South - 3

Bridgeport - 8

Nitro - 9

Ravenswood - 5

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Parkersburg South - 5

Fort Frye - 13

Ripley - 12

Parkersburg - 4

South Harrison - 0

Williamstown - 8

Man - 1

St. Marys - 2

Frontier - 13

Federal Hocking - 7

NCAA DIV. III BASEBALL

DH Game 1

Marietta College - 1

Baldwin Wallace - 2

DH Game 2

Marietta College - 3

Baldwin Wallace - 7

