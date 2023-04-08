Scoreboard: April 7, 2023
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Williamstown - 3
Fort Frye - 6
Capital - 1
Parkersburg - 10
Parkersburg South - 3
Bridgeport - 8
Nitro - 9
Ravenswood - 5
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Parkersburg South - 5
Fort Frye - 13
Ripley - 12
Parkersburg - 4
South Harrison - 0
Williamstown - 8
Man - 1
St. Marys - 2
Frontier - 13
Federal Hocking - 7
NCAA DIV. III BASEBALL
DH Game 1
Marietta College - 1
Baldwin Wallace - 2
DH Game 2
Marietta College - 3
Baldwin Wallace - 7
