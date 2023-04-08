Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Harmar Bridge Company revealed the first look of their new bridge designs during Marietta Main Street’s First Friday event.

For the first time this year, the top three grand prizes for the Save Harmar Bridge initiative were on display on the Armory Lawn. (2023 Toyota Tacoma SR V6, 2022 CForce 400 ATV, and a 2022 Bad Boy ZT Avenger 60″ Zero Turn Lawn Mower)

Harmar Bridge Company board members were in attendance to listen feedback to from community members on the future of the bridge

The two final bridge design alternatives have been narrowed down to a replica style bridge and a more modern design.

Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to stay intact.

“They both have variations that make each one slightly different. The biggest thing is that we maintained the turn span. So, the turn span stays regardless of which variation one we go with. The bridges will both between 10 and 12 feet wide and will be open for pedestrian and cyclist traffic.”

Raffle tickets were available at the bridge, which Sloter says is essential in helping prepare for the grant application process in mid-May.

“That money is going toward matching funds for the major grant cycle we are in right now to save the bridge. So, that is really what we’re looking at. We are trying to sell 2,500 tickets. After we pay for the prizes we will clear about two hundred thousand dollars, which is the number we need to hit for the grant cycle to match for the construction, engineering and design we are working with.”

You can view the designs at saveharmarbridge.com and vote for which style you prefer.

Several events will be held leading up to the grant deadline to allow for as much community input as possible.

