OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530

Alcohol, seatbelt usage and unauthorized vehicles on the roadway are believed to be factors in the crash
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal two vehicle crash that happened on Saturday night.

In a press release by the OSHP, at around 7:15 p.m. a crash happened on State Route 530 near mile post 5 in Salem Township, Washington County.

A UTV driven by Tracy Augenstein 51, of Lowell, was eastbound on State Route 530 when it struck another eastbound UTV driven by Travis Allen, 32 of Lowell.

Augenstein was ejected from the UTV and pronounced deceased at the scene. His passenger, Malinda Trout, 48 of Lowell, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. There were no reported injuries to Allen or his passenger, Andrea Ingram, 40 of Caldwell.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Salem and LA Volunteer Fire Departments.

Alcohol, seatbelt usage and unauthorized vehicles on the roadway are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

