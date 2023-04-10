Easter in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Easter in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Easter in the Mid-Ohio Valley
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many throughout Parkersburg and the Mid-Ohio Valley were enjoying the pleasant weather this Easter.

People walked through the parks, enjoying the company of their friends and family. With temperatures rising, many also took the opportunity to bask in the sun and fish.

WTAP spoke to one such woman, Parkersburg resident Tina Palmer, who was fishing in the river at Point Park.

Palmer said she was enjoying the weather. “It’s very pleasant,” she said. “I might have to go to the store and catch my fish at the market, but I enjoy the day today.”

Palmer said she always looks forward to fishing come springtime.

