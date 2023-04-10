Eve, Inc. to help with “Screaming Back” Project

A survivor of sexual abuse and Eve, Inc. are coming together for an event to unite those who have been through similar trauma.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A survivor of sexual abuse is partnering with Eve, Incorporated for a project focused on sexual abuse and child abuse.

Miranda LeBoeuf is forming a clothesline project -- or what she calls, a “Screaming Back” Project. LeBoeuf says this type of project have two shirt types -- white shirts for survivors and gray shirts for those in support of a loved one.

LeBoeuf and Eve, Inc. officials say that projects like these are setup to heal those who have been through the trauma of sexual abuse.

“What I’ve discovered is the more I talk about it, the less power it has over my life. So, the more I put out my story the more healing it is for me personally. And the more that I put out my story the more people come to me and say, ‘Because of you, I made the choice to speak on my own trauma.’ Or, ‘I made the choice to seek my own justice.’ Whatever that may look like for them. And as long as that continues happening I will speak my truth,” says LeBoeuf.

The project will be taking place at West Muskingum Park on April 22nd and 23rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Starting on April 1 and going to the 21st, there are “unseen” drop off bins for completed shirts.

They are located at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, the Lafayette Hotel lobby and Monkey’s Uncle Tattoo Shop.

Shirts can also be mailed to:

Screaming Back Project

140 Gross Street #201 Marietta, Ohio 45750

