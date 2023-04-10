Kids’ Fishing Derby to be Held at Lamping Homestead

(Pixabay)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The 2023 Kids’ Fishing Derby is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The fun-filled day will take place at Lamping Homestead Recreation Area on Saturday, April 22, 2023, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.

The free event is open to kids up to age 12 and includes the fishing derby, prizes, free lunch, an indoor archery range, and more fun activities.

The fishing derby will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will be served from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

If possible, participants should bring their own fishing poles, buckets, bait, and chairs. Limited poles and bait will be available for children who do not have their own. All who attend are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including bringing hats and sunscreen.

For more information call the Wayne National Forest at (740) 373-9055.

