Local youth ministries participated in the Great Friday Packing Party

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local youth ministries came together to help people in another country on Good Friday.

The second annual Great Friday Packing Party brought almost 20 local youth ministries to South Parkersburg Baptist Church to help others.

Event organizer and Director of youth ministries at Liberty Street Church, Eric Tucker, said the packing party helps others not feel alone.

“So when they go back to school on Monday, they see familiar faces, and they realize ‘we’re not in this alone. People have our backs, and believe the same things that we believe.’ One of the ways that we’re doing that is by putting them shoulder to shoulder with students from other churches to pack 20,000 meals to send overseas,” said Tucker.

It’s another way to bring people together for Easter according to Youth Pastor, Adam Farnsworth with Porterfield Baptist Church.

“When coming up with something to do regularly throughout the year, this is one of them. ‘How do we get students from all of our churches and all of our areas to church on Easter Sunday?’ We came up with Great Friday, which we do on Good Friday, and one of the great things we can do, a service, is meal packing,” said Farnsworth.

Ivy Peeples, a youth leader with North Parkersburg Baptist Church, is happy with the turnout and the number of people they are going to help.

“We have 18 churches that have come together this year to participate. I think we are packing food for 20,000 people. Last year it was 10,000 and this year it is 20,000. It’s awesome that we’ve been able to increase the number of people we’re able to help this year,” said Peeples.

Second year participant and youth member from North Parkersburg Baptist Church, Ella Collins, says she enjoys the party.

“I just like to help people, and I think it’s great; what all the churches are doing, and celebrating what’s going on,” said Collins.

