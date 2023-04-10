Obituary: Adams, Mary Lou

Mary Lou Adams, 87 of Belpre, Ohio passed away on April 5th, 2023. She was born in Wood County, WV on June 3rd, 1935, and was the daughter of the late Virgie E. Mason and Albert R. Richards. Mary Lou was a devoted wife of 65 years to the late Robert L. “Bob” Adams. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Mary Lou treasured her family which brought her the greatest joy in life.

Mary Lou is survived by her three sons, Gregory L. Adams of Belpre, Jeff (Lisa) Adams of Belpre, and Scott Adams of Belpre; six grandchildren, Staci Adams, Jessi (David) Mills, Dustin Adams, Logan Adams, Brian (Ashlee) Adams, and Elizabeth Adams; four great-grandchildren, Claire Adams, Grant Adams, Braxton Mills, and Maverick Mills; one brother, Harry Richards; two sisters, Georgia (Steve) Beatty, Rose Church; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, Lou Canepari; two brothers, Russ Richards, and Joe Canepari; and her husband.

Services will be held Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00am at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre. Visitation will be Monday, April 10th from 6-8pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association & Ronald McDonaldHouse.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

