Obituary: Augenstein, Tracy

Tracy Augenstein, 51, of Lowell, Ohio passed away on April 8th, 2023. He was born on November 28, 1971 in Marietta, Ohio, to Elden Augenstein and Sue McCutcheon.

Tracy graduated from Waterford High School in 1990. He worked at Broughtons for thirty years, starting as a cleaner and ending as a plant manager. For a short time, Tracy worked in construction in Georgia with his brothers. Tracy then worked at Kraton in Dover, Ohio as a shift supervisor. Tracy enjoyed riding his motorcycle on annual trips with his friends down the dragon’s tail. He also enjoyed riding his side-by-side with the 5/30 Club. Tracy spent many hours in his shop working on small engines, side-by-sides, motorcycles, and tractors for himself and others. He dearly loved his dog Harper and his cat Randall.

He is survived by his mother Sue; father Elden (Alicia Warner); three brothers, Nathan Augenstein, Tom (Kim) Augenstein, TJ (Mandy) Riley; sister, Amanda Augenstein; love of his life, Malinda Trout, and her three children, Talon, Treyson, and Gwenivere; and nephew and niece, Andon and Ava Riley; many cousins.

Tracy is preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral Service will be on Saturday, April 15th, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Lowell, Ohio. Visitation will be Friday, April 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley and Peoples Funeral Homes.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Tracy's family

