Obituary: Gainer, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Gainer, 64, of Arnoldsburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 3, 2023.

Ronnie was a proud husband, father, grandfather and uncle, and he made sure everyone knew it. He was loved by everyone he knew and never met a stranger. Ronnie lived life by the motto, “Don’t worry, be happy.” No matter what was going on in his life he was a happy guy and his energy spread to everyone in his presence. Ron was a free spirit and lived life like that.

Ronnie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. Most of his life after the service was spent doing what he loved turning wrenches. He was known as the best Rotary Mechanic in Washington state where he worked at Atkins Rotary. He loved being on two wheels, 4 wheeling, drag racing, Nascar, muscle cars, and anything fast and loud.

Ronnie was born on November 24, 1958 to the late Delbert L. Gainer (Bo) and Bertha J. Gunn Gainer of Calhoun County, WV.

He is survived by siblings Timothy Gainer of Barberton, OH and Theresa Richards (Clyde) of Big Springs, WV, three daughters, Crystal L. Vargas, Jennifer L. Goff and Jessie S. Goff; grandchildren Alessandra Vargas, Serenity Ruiz, Carlos Flores, Daniel McKinney III (Tripp) and two-step children, Amber Duriux and Jason Surber of Ohio; nephews Timothy Gainer, Jason Gainer, Brandon Gainer, and Joshua Slider, all of whom he loved and cherished very much.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by brother Crede, and his wife Amy R. Gainer whom he loved very much.

No public service will be held at this time. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, is assisting the Gainer family with final arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

DON’T WORRY, BE HAPPY!

