Obituary: Howell, Pamela Sue Matthey

Pamela Sue Matthey Howell, 76, of Vienna, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born September 29, 1946, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Forest W. and Aldena M. Orr Matthey.

Pamela was a 1964 graduate of Salem High School and graduated from Morgantown Beauty College. Immediately thereafter, she worked as a beautician in Salem, WV, until moving to Vienna in 1969. Pamela worked as a Pharmacy Technician at Vienna Pharmacy and The Medicine Shoppe. She retired as general manager from Vienna Eye Clinic. Pamela was a past member of the Parkersburg Junior Women’s Club. She was a Methodist by faith.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Curtis F. Howell; one son, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Patrick Dana Blankenship (Mercedes) of Tacoma, Washington; step-son, Michael Curtis Howell of Vienna; and three grandsons, Benjamin, Charles and Nolan Blankenship.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

