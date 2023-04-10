Obituary: Hutchinson, Charles W. “Bill”

Charles W. “Bill” Hutchinson, 46, of Racy, WV, died after a long courageous battle with cancer on April 8, 2023 at his residence.

Bill was born Oct. 31, 1976 at Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Charles R. and Loris Kay Border Hutchinson. He worked in track maintenance for CSX. He was a member of Cisco Community Church and loved hunting, farming, his cows, riding ATV and spending time with friends and family and his dogs Ruger and Bumper.

He is survived by his wife, Hollie Ann Cowan Hutchinson; children, Charles “William” Hutchinson (Tabby) of Petroleum, and Sylvia Kay Hutchinson of Macfarlan; step-children, Ceianna Johnson (Anthony) of Vienna and Justin Bennett of Belpre, OH; sister, Sarah Miller (Brian) of Petroleum; father-in-law, Allen “Pap” Cowan (Jackie); mother-in-law, Linda Hoskins (Roger); and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother Charles Elbert Hutchinson; and sister, Esther Spears.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Mason Cemetery, Racy, WV. Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday from 2-8 and Wednesday from 12-2. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

