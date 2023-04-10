Obituary: Lockhart, Sandra L.

Sandra L. Lockhart, 58, of Parkersburg, WV died Sunday April 9, 2023 at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of Lucille (Lowther) Lockhart of Parkersburg and the late Atlas Lockhart.

She worked at Willows Nursing Home and enjoyed antique car shows.

In addition to her mother she is survived by her husband Mike Lemon; son Michael Lemon (Carol); grandson Xander Lemon; five siblings Linda Lockhart, Crystle Brooks, Linden Lockhart, Robert Lockhart, and Terry Lockhart; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday 3-4 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

