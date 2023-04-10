Obituary: McConnell, Donna “Lyons”

Donna “Lyons” McConnell, 83, of Washington, WV passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her residence. She was born January 28, 1940, a daughter of the late Robert M. Lyons and Iva I. Smith.

Donna was an avid member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ for over 50 years.

Donna is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Earl G. McConnell; one daughter, Angela McConnell of Parkersburg, WV; three sons, Gary (Tammy) McConnell of Parkersburg, WV, Aaron McConnell of New England Ridge, WV, and Jason McConnell of Veto, OH; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Jeremy, Courtney, Sloan, Chole, Caden, and Braden; six great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by six brothers.

Funeral services for Donna will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Doug Wells officiating. Burial will follow at River Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

