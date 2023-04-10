Obituary: Morgan, Tony Mark

Tony Mark Morgan, 71, of Grantsville, died Monday, November 21, 2022.

He was born June 26, 1951, in Grantsville, the son of the late Bob and Margarete Morgan. In addition tohis parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Mary Kisner.

He was a graduate of Calhoun County High School, Glenville State College, and received his law degree from West Virginia University. He served Calhoun County as a Magistrate, County Commissioner and Prosecuting Attorney. He started in private practice as an attorney with the late Victor Hamilton and recently had been joined by Attorney Michael Hicks.

He enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing, particularly with his grandson, Gunnar Lane. He was an avid collector of Native American artifacts, was a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors’ Association and enjoyed attending gun shows with his brother. He enjoyed any time spent with family, especially during trips to the beach and antique flea markets.

Surviving are his wife, Cindy Morgan, brother, David (Beth) Morgan, sister, Patsy(Phillip) Kisner, stepchildren Clint (Aimee) Hartshorn, Shayna (Eric) Belknap, grandchildren Gunnar, Baeleigh, Khloe, and Aspyn Lane, Kenley and Blake Hartshorn, and nieces Cindy(Peter) Ruppert, Celena (John) Keeney, and Maria (Jason) Arnold and their families.

The family of Tony Morgan will meet with his friends at the Arnoldsburg Community Building from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Please bring your favorite stories and memories and join them in remembering a life well lived.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Morgan.

Online condolences may be expressed at stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.