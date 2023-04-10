Obituary: Stark, Mary Frances

Mary Frances Stark, 87, of Macksburg passed away at 2:02 pm, Friday, April 7, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born January 21, 1936 at New Matamoras a daughter of Jacob Wilson Williams and Anna Edith Cline Williams.

Frances was a member of Dungannon United Methodist Church, Laurel Grange, Stitch and Chatter Quilting Club. She liked to play Bingo, was an avid Ohio State fan. She graduated from Bloomfield High School Class of 1955 and was the class Salutatorian.

On August 5, 1957, she married Larry Carl Stark who preceded her in death on September 3, 1987. She is survived by 4 daughters: Cathy Barnhouse of Macksburg, Carolyn (James Risher) Stark of Beverly, Christine (Gerald) Gerst of Caldwell and Betty Jean (Tom) Schenkel of Beverly: 9 grandchildren: David (Tracy) Barnhouse, Bill Barnhouse and Amanda Barnhouse, Gerald (Sandy) Gerst, Heather (David) Clark, Benjamin (Shaye) Gerst, Patrick (Marla) Gerst, Thomas (Ashlynn) Schenkel, Timothy (Sarah) Schenkel; 7 great grandchildren: Jusdena, Jacquelyn, David Clark, Gerald, Gabriel, Noah and Novalene Gerst.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law David Barnhouse, 2 brothers, James Armstrong and Charles Williams and sister Betty Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (April 11) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Salem Township Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 4:00 until 8:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

