Obituary: Vickers, Helen “Marie”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen “Marie” Vickers, 82, of Vienna died April 7, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.  She was born on October 17, 1940 in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Orvel F and Alma (Conger) Jones.

She was an avid reader her entire life. She also loved to watch cooking shows on TV picking up helpful hints and tasty recipes. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard B Vickers, brothers Ed, John and Lawrence Jones, and sister Evelyn Leeson.

Services will be Tuesday April 11, 2023 1:00pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Shane Hostutler officiating.  Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday April 10, 2023 5-7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to...
Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday
Easter in the Mid-Ohio Valley
Easter in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

Tony Mark Morgan
Obituary: Morgan, Tony Mark
Ronald Lee Gainer
Obituary: Gainer, Ronald Lee
Edwin E. Vocial
Obituary: Vocial, Edwin E.
Pamela Sue Matthey Howell
Obituary: Howell, Pamela Sue Matthey