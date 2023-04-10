Obituary: Vickers, Helen “Marie”

Helen “Marie” Vickers, 82, of Vienna died April 7, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. She was born on October 17, 1940 in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Orvel F and Alma (Conger) Jones.

She was an avid reader her entire life. She also loved to watch cooking shows on TV picking up helpful hints and tasty recipes. She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

Helen is survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as many grand nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Leonard B Vickers, brothers Ed, John and Lawrence Jones, and sister Evelyn Leeson.

Services will be Tuesday April 11, 2023 1:00pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Shane Hostutler officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday April 10, 2023 5-7 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

