Obituary: Vocial, Edwin E.

Edwin E. Vocial, 92, of Belpre, OH, formerly of East Liverpool, OH, died April 7, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Edwin was born September 14, 1930, in Beaver Falls, PA, and was the son of the late Edwin Orr and Sarah Virginia Copeland Vocial.

Edwin was a U.S. Army veteran and had retired from Hall China. He was a youth basketball and baseball coach and he enjoyed playing golf and working in the yard and flower garden. Edwin loved donuts of all kinds, especially maple cream sticks. He was an avid fan of Ohio State University and also the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edwin is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty I. Cowey Vocial; son Bill Vocial (Sally) of Belpre; granddaughters Tawnia Fields of Delaware, OH and Amy Francis of Chillicothe, OH; great grandchildren Ayden Wilson, Wyatt Fields, Kyra Francis, Adalyn Francis and Gracie Francis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers William, Robert and Richard Vocial.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 14, 2023, 1:00 pm at the Riverview Cemetery 2026 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool, OH 43920, with Pastor Rick Hasting, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pioneer Presbyterian Church 873 Farson St, Belpre, OH 45714. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

