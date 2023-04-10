Obituary: Weaver, Richard F.

Richard F. Weaver
Richard F. Weaver(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard F. Weaver, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wirt County, WV, he was the son of the late Ray and June Smith Weaver.  He worked at Tebay Dairy as the plant manager, Walker Machinery, Ravens Metal and as a bus driver for Wirt County Schools.  A worker all his life, in his spare time he enjoyed farming, woodworking, playing his guitar and singing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Becky Belt; brothers Gerald Weaver and Roger Weaver and sisters Betty Valentine, Thelma Fluharty and Geneva Maxon.

He is survived by his wife Madeline who he married 68 years ago on April 2; his children Jody (Sarah) Weaver and Wayne (Carol) Richards; grandchildren Amy (Todd) Richards, Jenny (Jason) Haught and Bailey Weaver; great-grandchildren Peyton Richards, Brandon Richards, Jacob Maze and Josie Maze; sister Sherry Roberts and son-in-law Jerry Belt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.  Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at the funeral home.  Interment will follow at Pine Twist Cemetery.  Matheny Whited Funeral was honored to assist the Weaver family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to...
Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday
Road work generic
Paving project to begin on WV Route 14

Latest News

Pamela Sue Matthey Howell
Obituary: Howell, Pamela Sue Matthey
Mary Frances Stark
Obituary: Stark, Mary Frances
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Love, Violet Gladys
Donna “Jean” Mullen Obit
Obituary: Mullen, Donna “Jean”