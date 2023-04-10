Obituary: Weaver, Richard F.

Richard F. Weaver, 87, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Wirt County, WV, he was the son of the late Ray and June Smith Weaver. He worked at Tebay Dairy as the plant manager, Walker Machinery, Ravens Metal and as a bus driver for Wirt County Schools. A worker all his life, in his spare time he enjoyed farming, woodworking, playing his guitar and singing and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Becky Belt; brothers Gerald Weaver and Roger Weaver and sisters Betty Valentine, Thelma Fluharty and Geneva Maxon.

He is survived by his wife Madeline who he married 68 years ago on April 2; his children Jody (Sarah) Weaver and Wayne (Carol) Richards; grandchildren Amy (Todd) Richards, Jenny (Jason) Haught and Bailey Weaver; great-grandchildren Peyton Richards, Brandon Richards, Jacob Maze and Josie Maze; sister Sherry Roberts and son-in-law Jerry Belt.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pine Twist Cemetery. Matheny Whited Funeral was honored to assist the Weaver family.

