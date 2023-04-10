OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Athens County today.

According to the OSHP, the Post received a call of a crash at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143 in Athens County.

Eloise Burris, 76, of Vincent was driving a Ram pickup truck and traveling westbound on State Route 32.

Laurence Zimmerman, 86, of New Haven was driving a Honda SUV. According to the OSHP, Zimmerman attempted to cross State Route 32 coming from State Route 143 when the truck struck the Honda. Following contact, both vehicles slid off the side of the roadway before coming to final rest.

Both Burris and Zimmerman were flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center for “serious injuries as a result of the crash,” according to a statement from the OSHP.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by Athens County EMS, Lee Township Fire Department, and Med Flight.

