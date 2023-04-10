OSHP investigating two-vehicle crash

(Source: MGN)
By Carrie Rose
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Athens County today.

According to the OSHP, the Post received a call of a crash at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 143 in Athens County.

Eloise Burris, 76, of Vincent was driving a Ram pickup truck and traveling westbound on State Route 32.

Laurence Zimmerman, 86, of New Haven was driving a Honda SUV. According to the OSHP, Zimmerman attempted to cross State Route 32 coming from State Route 143 when the truck struck the Honda. Following contact, both vehicles slid off the side of the roadway before coming to final rest.

Both Burris and Zimmerman were flown from the scene to Grant Medical Center for “serious injuries as a result of the crash,” according to a statement from the OSHP.

The OSHP was assisted at the scene by Athens County EMS, Lee Township Fire Department, and Med Flight.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to...
Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday
2022 PKB Fishing Derby
What to expect for this years 42nd annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby

Latest News

Ryan Weld
State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld launches bid for attorney general
Planned street closure in Marietta
Kids’ Fishing Derby to be Held at Lamping Homestead
JUUL settlement
W. Va. reaches multimillion-dollar settlement with Juul