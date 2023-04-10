Planned street closure in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The city of Marietta will be closing a road to install a new service line underground.

Due to the installation, parts of Fourth Street will be closed on April 12, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Both lanes of Fourth Street will be closed from the intersection of Fourth and Washington Streets to the intersection of Fourth and Warren Streets. No through traffic will be permitted.

Water service to the area will be maintained barring no unforeseen circumstances.

Please call the Marietta Water Treatment Plant at 740-374-6864 for additional information on this planned street closure.

