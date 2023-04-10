LIVE: Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

At least five people were killed and others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Louisville (WAVE via Local News Live)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Five people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said in a news conference.

Six have been taken to the University Hospital and are receiving treatment, including an officer.

The lone shooting suspect is dead, police tweeted. Police have not said how the shooter died.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Calls came around 8:30 a.m. to the Old National Bank on reports of an active shooter in the area, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. The call was changed to an active aggressor report a short time later.

Police said that officers were on the scene “in minutes,” police tweeted.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to...
Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday
Road work generic
Paving project to begin on WV Route 14

Latest News

FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on...
Jury to hear claims in Idaho slain kids’ case
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
Woman meets biological sister for first time after more than 50 years
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and Easter Bunnies, speaks on...
Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of reelection bid
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Mass shooting in downtown Louisville