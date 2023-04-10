Southwood Park water slide vandalized, Parkersburg Police Dept. investigating

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The water slide in Southwood Park has been vandalized with graffiti and dirt thrown onto the slide.

Parkersburg police say that they were given a call at around 6:30 p.m. yesterday about the vandalism. Some of the graffiti on the slide depicts obscene images, as well as derogatory and racist language.

Parkersburg police say there is security footage of what they believe to be two teens who vandalized the slide.

Officials say the investigation is going on right now. If you have any information on the people involved in the vandalism, you can call the detective bureau by dialing 304-424-8444.

