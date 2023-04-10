St. James Orthodox Church begins Holy Week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Greek Orthodox Holy Week runs from April 8 to April 16.

On April 9, the St. James Greek Orthodox Church in Belpre recognized Palm Sunday. This year, services at St. James are being led by Father George Callos, the chancellor of the Greek Orthodox archdiocese based in Pittsburgh.

Father Callos said the week is marked by elaborate services. “Throughout the week, we have kind of normal morning and evening prayer services that are then augmented with the extra kind of meaning and purpose of the holy week commemoration,” he said.

Holy Week culminates in a midnight service on the morning of Easter, also called Pascha in the Greek Orthodox tradition.

Callos said that service can be dramatic. “You know, at one point, we kind of extinguish all the lights in the church, and then the priest will come up with a single lit candle,” he said. “‘Come receive the light from the light that never dies. It’s a very kind of moving moment.”

Regular services are already ritual heavy, structured around regimented liturgical practices. Callos said the ritualistic aspects of worship enhance the experience of the congregants. “For us, that emphasis on ritual is not to be mechanical, but it’s to be participatory, right?” he said. “To kind of take us -- we come out of our world, out of our homes, out of our jobs, out of the space out side of us, and we’re stepping into a different reality.”

Father Callos said that traditions like these help elevate the spiritual dimensions of the service and energize the congregants.

