Texas man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor via computer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruben Romero is facing 2-10 years in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor via computer. A charge that came after a July 2021 investigation.

This charge could be followed up with an extended 50 years of supervision and a life long listing on the national sexual offenders database.

Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County Court has set his trial date for June 22 at 10:15 a.m.

For more details of the entire story click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.