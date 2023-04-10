Texas man pleads guilty to soliciting a minor via computer

Ruben Romero
Ruben Romero(Parkersburg PD)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ruben Romero is facing 2-10 years in prison after pleading guilty to soliciting a minor via computer. A charge that came after a July 2021 investigation.

This charge could be followed up with an extended 50 years of supervision and a life long listing on the national sexual offenders database.

Judge J.D. Beane of Wood County Court has set his trial date for June 22 at 10:15 a.m.

For more details of the entire story click here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
OSHP investigating fatal crash on SR 530
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore
Children open their eggs to see what treats are inside.
PHS Easter egg hunt draws large crowd
Board Chair Larry Sloter says both designs will allow for the historic aspect of the bridge to...
Two Historic Harmar Bridge designs revealed during First Friday
2022 PKB Fishing Derby
What to expect for this years 42nd annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby

Latest News

OSHP speaks about celebrating their 90th year of service
OSHP-Marietta Post will host open house in celebration of their 90th year of service
West Virginia University president will serve as the featured speaker at the Buckskin Council...
WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner
Eve, Inc. to help with “Screaming Back” Project
Eve, Inc. to help with “Screaming Back” Project
WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner
WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner