What to expect for this years 42nd annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 42nd annual Parkersburg Fishing Derby is just around the corner.

“The fishing derby is actually on April 15th, registration starts at 8. The derby itself is from 9 to noon at City park and Southwood,” said Chairwoman, Cari Collins.

A fun day to go out and enjoy time with your family under the sun.

“The fishing derby is actually a really good event for families to get together and it’s free around town. There is not a lot of community events that go on sometimes so it gives them the opportunity to be able to spend times with their families and experience some different things with their children in the area. We’ve had a lot of small businesses come together this year for our sponsorships as well so the kids get to look forward to the prizes as well,” said Collins.

The fun for the event is centered around the kids this year.

“It’s all about the kids. The community has really come together this year to be able to make the derby bigger and better than what it has been. A lot of our smaller businesses around the area have done bigger donations this year so we’re able to do more for those kids but at the same time it’s just nice to see those kids having a good time,” Collins said.

But this year there is an exciting, fun twist.

“This year we’re actually doing more for the parents too, we’re doing a raffle for kayaks and we’re also doing a raffle for a camping set as well. We’re trying to do things more for the families not just dedicating things for the kids so the parents are going to be able to get something too,” said Collins.

The fun has yet to begin but come Saturday there will be fun for all.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.