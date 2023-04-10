WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner

West Virginia University president will serve as the featured speaker at the Buckskin Council Boy Scout Community Leadership dinner.
WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner
WVU Pres. Dr. E. Gordon Gee to speak at Boy Scouts Community Dinner(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This year’s Buckskin Council Scout Community Leadership dinner will feature a prominent name in West Virginia.

West Virginia University president, Dr. E. Gordon Gee will be the featured speaker at the 54th annual scouts dinner.

District chairman for the Kootaga District, Vernon Criss says he wants to thank Dr. Gee for taking the time to speak about scouting.

The dinner will be happening on May 2nd at the Parkersburg Country Club starting at 6 p.m.

For ticket or sponsor information please contact Michael Fletcher at 740.707.0010 or Vernon Criss at 304.481.0167.

All proceeds support Scouting programs in the Mid-Ohio Valley, said Michael Fletcher, District Executive for the Kootaga District.

