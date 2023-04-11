2023 election information for Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County voters can see what their ballots will look like on the May 2 election now.

All voters in the county will have the option to vote for either Amy Bean or Randall Jedlink for Municipal Court Judge.

In Belpre, voters will decide whether to instate a levy to support improvements to the city’s schools.

Residents outside of Belpre and Marietta will also have the option to vote for or against electric and gas aggregation in the county.

Early voting is also ongoing in Washington County for people who can’t make it to the ballot box on election.

Further information can be found at the Washington County Board of Elections website.

