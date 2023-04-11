Belpre City Council votes to pass EMS contract

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Belpre City Council has officially agreed to authorize entering into a contract with Belpre’s upcoming EMS provider. The measure passed unanimously.

WTAP has details on that and other items discussed.

It’s been months since Belpre terminated its contract with its old EMS provider due to multiple violations. Now the city is one step closer to getting a new EMS provider up and running.

The new EMS board chairman Jeffrey Greenley said of the decision, “So now everything starts, right? The ball can really start rolling downhill. Our talented administrator can start hiring folks. We can get everything in place.”

Greenley said the goal is to offer services by the first of May at the latest.

Also at the meeting, Belpre Police Chief Michael Stump requested funds from council to update the police department’s internet infrastructure.

“We realized that our infrastructure for our internet, computer, servers, everything…had not been updated - a lot of it since the building was built,” he said.

Stump told WTAP that their backup system has malfunctioned due to its age. This puts data at risk if technology crashes.

“We have no backup right now. If it crashes, we’re at risk of losing everything,” he said.

That includes data such as all reports and open cases.

Old technology brings challenges when keeping up with modern advances.

“We’re not even able to utilize a lot of the programs that are on the software that we currently have - that we’ve never used because our system doesn’t support it,” Stump said.

An example of a program Belpre police have but can’t use - mobile apps that would allow officers to input data on the road.

Stump told WTAP that there are currently state bills going through the legislature that mandate enhanced capabilities for police. It’s a measure the Belpre police department won’t be able to implement without upgrades.

Stump encouraged the City of Belpre as a whole to undergo I.T. upgrades as well, pointing to old technology.

