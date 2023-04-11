Boil advisory for Union Williams Public Service District

(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boil notice has been issued for parts of the Union Williams Public Service District (PSD).

A problem occurred with a main water line on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, according to a release from the Union Williams PSD. This problem led to a high probability of contamination in the water.

The advisory applies to 1604 Deerwalk Highway to 2553 Deerwalk Highway including Carpenters Run Road and all side roads.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool down before using, or used bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

For more information, please contact Union Williams PSD at 304-464-5121.

