Discussing bee swarm season with local beekeepers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s bee swarm season in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

To learn more about how to deal with bees safely, WTAP talked to the owners of Bearsville Bees in Parkersburg. Bob Spencer, one of the owners, shared what you should do if you encounter a bee swarm. “If you see a group of bees, don’t exterminate them,” he said. “Don’t call an exterminator. You can call the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, and they actually have a list of beekeepers who’ll come and safely remove those bees for you.”

When dealing with bees, Spencer said calmness is crucial. “When you’re out, if you see bees or you have bees swarming around, the worst thing you can do is swatting and trying to beat them off of you, because that just agitates them more.”

Spencer said bees will rarely sting if unprovoked. But if you do get stung, he shared a tip for treatment. “The secret is, is to take something and scrape the stinger out. Don’t try to pull it out, because it’s gonna still have the venom sack there and you’re going to get more venom.”

Just as important as keeping yourself safe from bees is keeping them safe from you. Bee populations are declining, and that’s a big problem, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, because bees and other pollinators are responsible for about one-third of the food we eat.

Spencer said part of what’s causing that decline is how people treat their lawns. “When you drive around and see these perfectly manicured yards without about one dandelion in it?” Spencer said. “The chemical treatments are killing all the dandelion. That’s a major pollinator for our bees.”

Spencer said that you can plant flowers and other plants in your yard to help the bee population.

