Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison

A Wood County man is facing up to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug related charges.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jimmy Jack Vandal, 35, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm when he is prohibited.

Vandal appeared before Judge Robert Waters in Wood County Court this morning. Vandal was arrested back in July 2022 for these offenses.

Because it is Vandal’s second time being charged with possession with intent to deliver, for this case heroin, he is facing two to 30 years, with a fine of up to $50 thousand. On the count of possession of a firearm when he is prohibited, he could face another five years with a fine of five thousand dollars.

His sentencing is set for June 12th at 9:15 a.m.

