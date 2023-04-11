Jimmy Jack Vandal pleads guilty, could face up to 35 years in prison

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jimmy Jack Vandal, 35, pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm when he is prohibited.

Vandal appeared before Judge Robert Waters in Wood County Court this morning. Vandal was arrested back in July 2022 for these offenses.

Because it is Vandal’s second time being charged with possession with intent to deliver, for this case heroin, he is facing two to 30 years, with a fine of up to $50 thousand. On the count of possession of a firearm when he is prohibited, he could face another five years with a fine of five thousand dollars.

His sentencing is set for June 12th at 9:15 a.m.

