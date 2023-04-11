Obituary: Albright, Kathleen P. (Saultz)

Kathleen P. (Saultz) Albright, 95 passed away April 11, 2023 at the Willowbrook Christian Village in Delaware, OH.

She was born in Cresap, WV. March 28, 1928, the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Shafer Saultz. Kathleen married Robert C. Albright on August 9, 1947. Together they had three children, Robert, Timothy (deceased) and Cynthia.

Kathleen was a member of the Church of Christ.

The Albright family lived in Derwent, Ohio and Alliance, Ohio in the early years of marriage. Upon Robert’s retirement from the Post Office, Robert and Kathleen moved to Crossville, Tennessee. Robert passed away in 1994.

Kathleen briefly lived in Parkersburg, WV and in 2018 she moved to Willow Brook Communities in Delaware, Ohio.

She was a blessing to her husband, children, grand children, and one great granddaughter. Although her many friends and family will miss her greatly, they know she had prepared well for her eternal home.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Friday from 10:00am until 11:00am at the Bilbrey Funeral Home in Crossville, TN. with the service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Green Acres Memory Gardens in Crossville.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.